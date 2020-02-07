Jump to main content

Dalriada Cup Preview: Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs
7 hours ago
Preview

Dalriada Cup Preview: Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

An exciting conclusion to the Club International Series awaits at Energia Park this evening as the Ireland Club XV, armed…
18 hours ago
Watch

Ireland Club XV Looking For Buzz At Energia Park

Ireland's Club International squad trained at Energia Park today ahead of the series decider against Scotland Club XV. Alan Kennedy…
#IrelandClubXV 1 day ago
News

Record Caps Haul For Hurley With Ireland Club XV

Cork Constitution star Gerry Hurley is set to become the most capped ever Ireland Club XV player this Friday night.…
#IrelandClubXV 4th Feb 2020
News

Ireland Club XV Jersey One To Cherish For Corrie Barrett

Corrie Barrett says the Club International Series has given him one of his most cherished rugby experiences to date. The…
#IrelandClubXV 3rd Feb 2020
News

Two Changes To Ireland Club XV For 2020 Series Decider

Ireland Club XV head coach Gearoid Prendergast has made two changes to his team to face Scotland Clubs in the…
