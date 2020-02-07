Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
7 hours ago
Preview
Dalriada Cup Preview: Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs
An exciting conclusion to the Club International Series awaits at Energia Park this evening as the Ireland Club XV, armed…
1 day ago
News
Record Caps Haul For Hurley With Ireland Club XV
Cork Constitution star Gerry Hurley is set to become the most capped ever Ireland Club XV player this Friday night.…
4th Feb 2020
News
Ireland Club XV Jersey One To Cherish For Corrie Barrett
Corrie Barrett says the Club International Series has given him one of his most cherished rugby experiences to date. The…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players