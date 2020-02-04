Ireland Club XV Jersey One To Cherish For Corrie Barrett

Corrie Barrett says the Club International Series has given him one of his most cherished rugby experiences to date.

The talented young Antrim man made his debut for Ireland Club XV against Scotland Club XV in Galashiels on January 31st, coming off the bench to help secure a 39-17 win.

It was a proud day for the Barretts of Glengormley.

“My Dad was there in Scotland to watch me with the rest of the family,” says Barrett. “He played Ireland U21’s himself and said we’ll get the green jerseys framed together because he was 21 when he got his and I’m 21 getting mine.”

Brian Barrett played against Italy’s U21 side in Treviso in 1989. Corrie didn’t arrive until 1998 but his dad wasted little time in getting him involved in Instonians. “He coached me the whole way through,” says Corrie. “I started minis when I was 5.”

Corrie progressed to Ulster U19’s before a two-year stint in New Zealand with Otago U19 and B sides.

“I left straight after school. 18 and by myself. I loved it. It was an unbelievable experience. I was working as well as a classroom assistant. After that I was back into the Ulster Sub Academy and playing with Banbridge.”

There was a Celtic Cup campaign in 2018/2019 and another chance to emulate his Dad – this time by representing his province. Next up was a phone call from Limerick.

“Obviously for a young prop you need to get experience by getting game time. Garryowen wanted me. They were looking for a prop and I can play both ends and there was a promise of game time. And it was obviously a step up to Division 1A, which was a real opportunity.”

Further opportunities came knocking. Barrett started five of seven Munster ‘A’ games in the 2019 Celtic Cup. Garryowen are currently second in the Energia All-Ireland League. His education continues.

“There’s a nitty gritty physicality in the club game. It’s a battle of attrition sometimes. In Celtic Cup, you’re playing structured rugby and you’re trying to get your technical detail right as well. I’ve learned a lot in Limerick.”

The 21-year-old has one more experience to pack into his short career to date – the Club International Series decider against Scotland Club XV is Friday Feb 07 at Energia Park.

“I can’t wait,” says Corrie. “My whole thing was to come off the bench and make an impact in the first game. Now we get to do it at home with all my friends and family there cheering me on. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to put on the green jersey. Dream come true sort of thing.”

A win would make it even sweeter when the Barretts gaze at those jerseys on the wall. Kick off in Energia Park is 5:45pm.

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Please Note: Tickets can now only be purchases at your local Ticketmaster Ticket Centre or at the gate upon entry. Online sales for the game have ceased.