Ireland
Vodafone

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Japan
World Ranking

5

Ireland

10

Japan

Related news

The Ireland Team to play Japan
4 hours ago
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Japan Live

4 hours ago
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Japan

Winning their 100th and 50th caps respectively, it is a special day for captain Jonathan Sexton and Tadhg Furlong as Ireland…
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Japan
#TeamOfUs 5 hours ago
O’Connell: Johnny’s Like Shefflin Or Keane, They Just Want More

As he prepares to join him on the exclusive list of international centurions, Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell has sung…
O’Connell: Johnny’s Like Shefflin Or Keane, They Just Want More
14 hours ago
Paul O’Connell’s Pre-Match Press Conference

Paul O’Connell’s Pre-Match Press Conference
22 hours ago
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad completed their Captain's Run on Friday morning as anticipation builds ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
