Andy Farrell’ s Ireland kick started their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a superb 60-5 win over Japan at Aviva Stadium.

It was a special afternoon in Dublin as Johnny Sexton made his 100th Test appearance, Tadhg Furlong won his 50th cap and Dan Sheehan came off the bench for his debut, while Andrew Conway scored a hat-trick of tries.

Take a look through some of the best photos.