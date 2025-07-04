Training Ramps Up For Ireland As They Prepare For Rugby World Cup

The Ireland Women’s squad continued their preparation for the Summer Send Offand the Rugby World Cup at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week.

The countdown is on with the Summer Series kicking off in just over a month as part of the build up to what promises to be the most exciting Women’s Rugby World Cup yet.

Tickets for the warm up games against Scotland and Canada are on sale now.

With several players being called up for July’s Six Nations Summer Series with the Under-20s, Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has taken the opportunity to bring in some fresh faces for the second camp.

Connacht duo Faith Oviawe and Ailish Quinn, Munster’s Kate Flannery, and Exeter Chiefs’ Irish-qualified centre Nancy McGillivray will link up with the squad. McGillivray finishes an England transition contract on June 30, and will link up with the Ireland group on July 1.