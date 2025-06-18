Ireland Under-20 Men’s & Women’s Squads Selected For Summer Tournaments

The IRFU today announced the squads, sponsored by PwC, who will be representing Ireland in the U20 tournaments this summer.

Neil Doak’s Men’s side head to Italy for the U20 World Championships with 30 players named in the squad. Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy will again lead the side in this tournament.

Doak says: “It’s been a challenging season, but this group has shown resilience and real character. We know the competition at the World Championships will be fierce, but these experiences have made us stronger. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves on the world stage.”

Head Coach of the Ireland U20’s Women, Niamh Briggs has named a 35 person squad for the 2025 Summer Series taking place in Wales. The series returns for a second year, offering the future stars of Women’s rugby the opportunity to gain important experience on the international stage, and a new step on the development pathway towards the elite game.

11 players return to the squad having taken part in the inaugural Summer Series last year and Wicklow’s Jane Neill captains the side again.

Speaking about the series Briggs says; “This competition represents a significant step in our player development pathway. It provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to challenge themselves against top-level opposition, experience the demands of an international environment, and continue their progression toward senior rugby.”

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s U20 teams are sponsored again by PwC, a longstanding partner of Irish Rugby.

Speaking at the squad announcement, Marie Coady, Markets Partner, PwC Ireland said: “We are proud to continue our support of the Ireland U20 Men’s and Women’s teams as they embark on another exciting summer of international rugby. At PwC, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and build resilience, and it is a privilege to support the next generation of Irish rugby talent. PwC is proud to contribute to a pathway that helps young people achieve their sporting potential.”

IRFU President Declan Madden also adds: “The IRFU is hugely grateful for the incredible support shown by PwC for the Ireland age grade teams over the past 20 years. Their sponsorship of both the Men’s and Women’s U20 teams has played a vital role in the development of our young athletes—not only supporting them on the pitch but also in their personal growth. On behalf of the IRFU I would like to wish the players and management of both squads all the best for their respective tournaments. Representing your country is the ultimate honour and we have no doubt you will do us all proud.”

Ireland Men’s U20 squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships:

Forwards

Billy Bohan – Corinthians RFC/Connacht

Billy Corrigan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Michael Foy – Cork Constitution FC/Munster

Conor Kennelly – Highfield RFC/Munster

Tom McAllister – Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster

Éanna McCarthy – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Luke McLaughlin – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Oisin Minogue – Shannon RFC/Munster

Paddy Moore – Blackrock RFC/Leinster

Alex Mullan – Blackrock RFC/Leinster

Luke Murphy – Young Munster RFC/Munster

Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Mahon Ronan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Alex Usanov – Clontarf FC/Leinster

Henry Walker – Queens University/Ulster

David Walsh – Terenure RFC/Leinster

Mikey Yarr – UCD RFC/Leinster

Backs

Connor Fahy – Clontarf FC/Leinster

Paidi Farrell – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster

Dan Green – Queens University/Ulster

Clark Logan – Queens University/Ulster

Ciaran Mangan – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Derry Moloney – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Charlie Molony – UCD RFC/Leinster

Chris O’Connor – Terenure College RFC/Leinster

Gene O’Leary Kareem – UCC RFC/Munster

Eoghan Smyth – Cork Constitution FC/Munster

Sam Wisniewski – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Tom Wood – Garryown RFC/Munster

Will Wootton – Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby

Fixtures:

Ireland v Georgia, 29th June 17.00

Ireland v Italy, 4th July 19.30

New Zealand v Ireland, 9th July 17.00

Ireland Women’s U20 squad for the Six Nations Summer Series:

Forwards

Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC/Connacht

Alma Atagamen – Balbriggan RFC/Leinster

Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster

Grainne Burke – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster

Carla Cloney – Tullow RFC/Leinster

Aoife Corcoran – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster

Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/UL Bohemian RFC / Munster

Poppy Garvey – Railway Union RFC/Connacht

Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Sally Kelly – Ennis RFC/Munster

Merisa Kiripati – Creggs RFC/Connacht

Lily Morris – Ballincollig RFC/Munster

Jane Neill – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Aoibhe O Flynn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Rosie Searle – Navan RFC/Leinster

Backs

Emma Brogan – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster

Hannah Clarke – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Lyndsay Clarke – Ennis RFC/Munster

Katie Corrigan – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Clara Dunne- Wicklow RFC/Leinster

Caitriona Finn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Emily Foley – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby

May Goulding – Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Caoimhe McCormack – Railway Union RFC/Leinster

Grainne Moran – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster

Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster

Ellie O Sullivan Sexton – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Hannah Scanlon – Railway Union RFC/Leinster

Fixtures:

Wales v Ireland, 5th July 15.30

Ireland v France 11th July 15.30

Scotland v Ireland 17th July 13.00