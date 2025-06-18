Ireland Under-20 Men’s & Women’s Squads Selected For Summer Tournaments
The IRFU today announced the squads, sponsored by PwC, who will be representing Ireland in the U20 tournaments this summer.
Neil Doak’s Men’s side head to Italy for the U20 World Championships with 30 players named in the squad. Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy will again lead the side in this tournament.
Doak says: “It’s been a challenging season, but this group has shown resilience and real character. We know the competition at the World Championships will be fierce, but these experiences have made us stronger. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves on the world stage.”
Head Coach of the Ireland U20’s Women, Niamh Briggs has named a 35 person squad for the 2025 Summer Series taking place in Wales. The series returns for a second year, offering the future stars of Women’s rugby the opportunity to gain important experience on the international stage, and a new step on the development pathway towards the elite game.
11 players return to the squad having taken part in the inaugural Summer Series last year and Wicklow’s Jane Neill captains the side again.
Speaking about the series Briggs says; “This competition represents a significant step in our player development pathway. It provides a valuable opportunity for young athletes to challenge themselves against top-level opposition, experience the demands of an international environment, and continue their progression toward senior rugby.”
The Ireland Men’s and Women’s U20 teams are sponsored again by PwC, a longstanding partner of Irish Rugby.
Speaking at the squad announcement, Marie Coady, Markets Partner, PwC Ireland said: “We are proud to continue our support of the Ireland U20 Men’s and Women’s teams as they embark on another exciting summer of international rugby. At PwC, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and build resilience, and it is a privilege to support the next generation of Irish rugby talent. PwC is proud to contribute to a pathway that helps young people achieve their sporting potential.”
IRFU President Declan Madden also adds: “The IRFU is hugely grateful for the incredible support shown by PwC for the Ireland age grade teams over the past 20 years. Their sponsorship of both the Men’s and Women’s U20 teams has played a vital role in the development of our young athletes—not only supporting them on the pitch but also in their personal growth. On behalf of the IRFU I would like to wish the players and management of both squads all the best for their respective tournaments. Representing your country is the ultimate honour and we have no doubt you will do us all proud.”
Ireland Men’s U20 squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships:
Forwards
Billy Bohan – Corinthians RFC/Connacht
Billy Corrigan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Michael Foy – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
Conor Kennelly – Highfield RFC/Munster
Tom McAllister – Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster
Éanna McCarthy – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Luke McLaughlin – Old Belvedere/Leinster
Oisin Minogue – Shannon RFC/Munster
Paddy Moore – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
Alex Mullan – Blackrock RFC/Leinster
Luke Murphy – Young Munster RFC/Munster
Bobby Power – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Mahon Ronan – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Alex Usanov – Clontarf FC/Leinster
Henry Walker – Queens University/Ulster
David Walsh – Terenure RFC/Leinster
Mikey Yarr – UCD RFC/Leinster
Backs
Connor Fahy – Clontarf FC/Leinster
Paidi Farrell – Old Wesley RFC/Leinster
Dan Green – Queens University/Ulster
Clark Logan – Queens University/Ulster
Ciaran Mangan – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Derry Moloney – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster
Charlie Molony – UCD RFC/Leinster
Chris O’Connor – Terenure College RFC/Leinster
Gene O’Leary Kareem – UCC RFC/Munster
Eoghan Smyth – Cork Constitution FC/Munster
Sam Wisniewski – Old Belvedere/Leinster
Tom Wood – Garryown RFC/Munster
Will Wootton – Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby
Fixtures:
Ireland v Georgia, 29th June 17.00
Ireland v Italy, 4th July 19.30
New Zealand v Ireland, 9th July 17.00
Ireland Women’s U20 squad for the Six Nations Summer Series:
Forwards
Jemima Adams Verling – Creggs RFC/Connacht
Alma Atagamen – Balbriggan RFC/Leinster
Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster
Grainne Burke – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Ella Burns – Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster
Carla Cloney – Tullow RFC/Leinster
Aoife Corcoran – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster
Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/UL Bohemian RFC / Munster
Poppy Garvey – Railway Union RFC/Connacht
Beibhinn Gleeson – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht
Sally Kelly – Ennis RFC/Munster
Merisa Kiripati – Creggs RFC/Connacht
Lily Morris – Ballincollig RFC/Munster
Jane Neill – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Aoibhe O Flynn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Rosie Searle – Navan RFC/Leinster
Backs
Emma Brogan – MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster
Hannah Clarke – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Lyndsay Clarke – Ennis RFC/Munster
Katie Corrigan – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Clara Dunne- Wicklow RFC/Leinster
Caitriona Finn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Emily Foley – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby
May Goulding – Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby
Lucia Linn – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster
Caoimhe McCormack – Railway Union RFC/Leinster
Grainne Moran – Galwegians RFC/Connacht
Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster
Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster
Ellie O Sullivan Sexton – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster
Hannah Scanlon – Railway Union RFC/Leinster
Fixtures:
Wales v Ireland, 5th July 15.30
Ireland v France 11th July 15.30
Scotland v Ireland 17th July 13.00