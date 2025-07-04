Ireland Men’s Captain’s Run In Tbilisi

The Ireland Men’s team had a final run out at at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi ahead of Saturday’s test match against Georgia (kick-off 9pm local time/6pm Irish time – live on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Play ).

Paul O’Connell has included six uncapped players in the match day 23 with two new caps – Darragh Murray and Tommy O’Brien – to start and a further four in the replacements – forwards Michael Milne, Jack Aungier and Tom Ahern and scrum half Ben Murphy.

