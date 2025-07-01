Ireland Men Training Ahead Of Georgia Match

The Ireland squad trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre today ahead of their trip to Tbilisi to face Georgia in the first match of the Men’s Summer Tour which kicks off on Saturday.

Both games will be live on Virgin Media and Rugby Pass TV.

There was good news today as Assistant Coach confirmed that Tom Ahern, who had been nursing a tight hamstring is ‘good to go.’

“Tom is good to go. He’s fit and he’s ready to go. Tom has progressed hugely over the last couple of years and he’s put in some excellent performances for Munster. So he’s a guy we have high hopes for and absolutely, hopefully, he’ll get game time and do really well. He’s such a promising player, I’ve no doubt he can do that.”