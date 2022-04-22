Runaway Victory For Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools Team
Players from all four provinces and the IQ Rugby programme contributed to the Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools team’s 41-5 victory over the Leinster Development XV.
In response to Andrew Quinn’s early try at Energia Park, Ireland put together scores from James McKillop (2), Charlie Sheridan, Lukas Kenny, Sean Edogbo (2) and Kyle Read.
It was a strong performance from the Ireland Under-18s at the end of their Easter camp, under the tutelage of coaches Fiach O’Loughlin and Jonathon Graham.
Check out the photos from Friday’s underage representative match: