Runaway Victory For Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools Team

Players from all four provinces and the IQ Rugby programme contributed to the Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools team’s 41-5 victory over the Leinster Development XV .

In response to Andrew Quinn’s early try at Energia Park, Ireland put together scores from James McKillop (2), Charlie Sheridan, Lukas Kenny, Sean Edogbo (2) and Kyle Read.

It was a strong performance from the Ireland Under-18s at the end of their Easter camp, under the tutelage of coaches Fiach O’Loughlin and Jonathon Graham.

Check out the photos from Friday’s underage representative match: