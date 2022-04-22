Jump to main content

Runaway Victory For Ireland U-18 Clubs & Schools Team

22nd April 2022 11:35

By Editor

Players from all four provinces and the IQ Rugby programme contributed to the Ireland Under-18 Clubs & Schools team’s 41-5 victory over the Leinster Development XV.

In response to Andrew Quinn’s early try at Energia Park, Ireland put together scores from James McKillop (2), Charlie Sheridan, Lukas Kenny, Sean Edogbo (2) and Kyle Read.

It was a strong performance from the Ireland Under-18s at the end of their Easter camp, under the tutelage of coaches Fiach O’Loughlin and Jonathon Graham.

