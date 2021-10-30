Saturday Training At The IRFU High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad completed an intense four-day block of preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a hit-out at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday.

Having assembled at their Carton House base last Tuesday, Andy Farrell‘s side have been putting the building blocks in place ahead of the November games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina at Aviva Stadium – tickets are now on general sale, click here to buy yours.

Just a week out from the opening Test against Japan (Kick-off 1pm), Ireland were back on the training paddock on the Sport Ireland Campus, getting through another big session to round off a good week in camp.

Check out the best training shots below.