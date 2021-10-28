Ireland Begin Autumn Nations Series Prep At IRFU HPC

The Ireland squad are putting the building blocks in place ahead of an exciting Autumn Nations Series at Aviva Stadium this November, as Japan, New Zealand and Argentina visit Dublin.

Andy Farrell‘s squad assembled at their Carton House base on Tuesday to begin preparations for a busy November schedule, with the Brave Blossoms first up at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 6th November (Kick-off 1pm).

Tickets for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games went on general sale at 12pm today! Buy your ticket(s) here from Ticketmaster.

After a high-intensity indoor session on Wednesday, Ireland enjoyed another hit-out at the IRFU High Performance Centre this afternoon – check out the best training images below.