The Ireland squad, sponsored by Aon, came together for an intense one-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend.

Head coach Greg McWilliams called upon a group of 33 players to prepare for Sunday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations match against England at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (kick-off 12pm, live on Virgin Media Two/BBC Two/BBC iPlayer).

Check out the best action shots from the session below: