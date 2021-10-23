Railway Reclaim Top Spot By Beating Bohs

Flanker Deirdre Roberts scored two of Railway Union’s six tries in an impressive 37-10 bonus point win over title rivals UL Bohemians in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League.

After losing twice to UL during the unfinished 2019/20 season, Railway returned fire with a supercharged performance at their Sandymount home.

Railway second row Siobhan McCarthy commented: “It was a tough game, very physical as per usual with Bohs. We love playing them. They’re one of the best teams in the country for the last number of years.

“Obviously the challenge is huge every time they come (here), so we’re delighted to be honest. We’ll meet them again after Christmas. Three from three is fantastic, it’s where we wanted to be.”