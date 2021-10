A trio of second half tries steered Garryowen to a 26-13 win over UCD at Dooradoyle, as the table-topping Light Blues claimed another try-scoring bonus point .

Bryan Fitzgerald and Sean Rennison scored two tries each, cancelling out David Heavey’s first half effort.

Garryowen are a point clear at the top of Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A. UCD have ground to make up after three straight defeats.