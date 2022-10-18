Murphy Crowe And Peat Run Riot For Railway Against Cooke

Railway Union scored eight tries in each half to hand Cooke an 88-0 defeat at Park Avenue , with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (7) and Lindsay Peat (5) leading the try-scoring for the reigning champions.

It was Railway’s fourth straight bonus point victory in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. Cooke had their chances, but their lineout let them down and they lost Naomi McCord to a first half injury.

Railway remain second in the table, four points behind Old Belvedere with a game in hand. Colm Finnegan’s Cooke side will aim to bounce back at home to Wicklow next Saturday.