Ireland
Murphy Crowe And Peat Run Riot For Railway Against Cooke

18th October 2022 14:50

By Editor

Railway Union scored eight tries in each half to hand Cooke an 88-0 defeat at Park Avenue, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (7) and Lindsay Peat (5) leading the try-scoring for the reigning champions.

It was Railway’s fourth straight bonus point victory in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division. Cooke had their chances, but their lineout let them down and they lost Naomi McCord to a first half injury.

Railway remain second in the table, four points behind Old Belvedere with a game in hand. Colm Finnegan’s Cooke side will aim to bounce back at home to Wicklow next Saturday.