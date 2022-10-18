Cork Con Claim The Munster Derby Spoils Against Shannon

Shannon suffered their third straight Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A defeat as Cork Constitution took a grip in the second half to win 36-21 on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

“Just came up short on a bit of accuracy in the contact zone, which put us on the back foot at times,” admitted Shannon head coach Pat O’Connor afterwards.

“Maybe in the second half not quite dealing with the conditions as well as we would have liked. But we stayed in the fight which was very encouraging, and we’re seeing signs of improvement now which is all we’re asking for.”

Cork Con’s second win of the campaign keeps them sixth in the table, just a point outside of the top four. Their three unanswered second half tries were scored by Greg Higgins, Louis Kahn and replacement Ian Leonard.