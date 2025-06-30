Lions Hit The Gym Ahead Of Queensland Reds Match

The British & Irish Lions have moved on to Brisbane, the second stop on their 2025 tour to Australia, and the players trained at EMF Performance & Recovery Centre ahead of Wednesday’s match against the Queensland Reds.

The team announcement overnight confirmed that Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park will make their Lions debuts as starters in the midweek fixture, while their Leinster and Ireland team-mate, James Ryan, will do so off the bench.

With Gibson-Park returning from a glute issue, head coach Andy Farrell is looking forward to the two-time Six Nations winner pairing up at half-back with Scotland star Finn Russell.

“They understand one another and understood each other’s traits even before they got on the plane because that is what players do,” said Farrell, speaking about the Gibson-Park-Russell combination.

“They look out for how the best do things. They are two characters who want to see the game from similar eyes as far as where space is.

“They have attacking mindsets but they both know how important game control is.”