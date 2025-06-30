Nine Ireland Players Included In Lions Squad For Reds Clash

Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park will become the latest British & Irish Lions debutants when the tourists play the Queensland Reds at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish time – live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event).

Their Leinster and Ireland team-mate, James Ryan, is set to make his Lions bow as a replacement, while there is a first start for Andrew Porter, and Jack Conan will wear the number 8 jersey for the first time on this tour.

There will be nine Ireland players on duty with Bundee Aki and Rónan Kelleher also part of a strong starting XV. Joining Ryan on the bench are Garry Ringrose, one of the Lions’ try scorers against the Western Force, and Finlay Bealham.

For their second outing on Australian soil, head coach Andy Farrell has made 14 changes with Scotland out-half Finn Russell the only player retained from the 54-7 win over the Force on Saturday.

Tour captain Maro Itoje returns in an all-England second row partnership with Ollie Chessum, packing down behind a front row of Porter, Kelleher, and Bath and England tighthead prop Will Stuart.