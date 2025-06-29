Ireland U-20 Men Score Five Tries In Opening World Championship Win

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) got the better of Georgia, prevailing on a 35-21 scoreline thanks to tries from Paidi Farrell (2), Henry Walker, Mahon Ronan , and Charlie Molony .

Out-half Tom Wood, who turned 19 in February, kicked 10 points as Ireland ended the World Rugby U-20 Championship’s opening night as Pool C leaders, just ahead of New Zealand who were 14-5 winners over tournament hosts Italy.

Neil Doak’s charges face the Italians in their next pool match in Viadana on Friday (kick-off 8.30pm local time/7.30pm Irish time). The teams played out a tight encounter during the U-20 Six Nations, which the Azzurrini won 15-12.