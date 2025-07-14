Lions Begin Week Of First Test With Brisbane Gym Session

The British & Irish Lions made full use of the gym facilities at the Anglican Church Grammar School (‘Churchie’) in East Brisbane today, as they started the week of the first Test in determined fashion.

The Lions touched down in Brisbane yesterday following their impressive 48-0 win over the AUNZ Invitational XV, as they now set their sights on the series opener against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies next Saturday.

The size of the touring party has increased with Jamie Osborne linking up with the squad, and his Leinster and Ireland team-mate Thomas Clarkson, and England’s Jamie George, flying in to provide additional front row cover.

Meanwhile, Lions head coach Andy Farrell has also called up Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, and Darcy Graham to provide cover for next week’s First Nations & Pasifika XV fixture. All three are part of Scotland’s squad currently in New Zealand preparing to play Samoa.