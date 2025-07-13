Clarkson Called Up To Lions

Thomas Clarkson, one of Ireland’s try scorers in their record defeat of Portugal, has been called up the Lions squad in Australia to provide additional front row cover.

The British & Irish Lions touched down in Brisbane today ahead of the First Test of the 2025 Qatar Airways Lions Series at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions arrived in Queensland having just completed an unbeaten sequence of five matches in 14 days – travelling between Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide.

Andy Farrell’s side recorded victories over Western Force (7-54), Queensland Reds (12-52), NSW Waratahs (10-21), ACT Brumbies (24-36) and an AUNZ Invitational XV (0-48).

Meanwhile Ireland and Leinster Rugby utility back Jamie Osborne linked up with the squad today in Brisbane.

England and Saracens hooker Jamie George is in transit and will join the squad in the coming days from Argentina.

And Ireland and Leinster Rugby tight-head prop Tom Clarkson will also join the squad to provide additional front row cover.