Three Tries Not Enough For Ireland U-20 Men Against Scotland

The Ireland Under-20 Men’s team (sponsored by PwC) were stung by a last-minute try from Scotland’s Jake Shearer, losing a highly-competititve 9th place semi-final by a single point in Verona .

In their fourth outing at the World Rugby U-20 Championship, Ireland ended up falling on the wrong side of a 22-21 scoreline as the four-try Scots avenged a 33-15 defeat from this year’s U-20 Six Nations.

Neil Doak’s youngsters, who will play Spain in Saturday’s 11th place play-off in Calvisano, had converted tries from stand-in captain Henry Walker, replacement Luke McLaughlin, and Paidi Farrell.

Despite missing regular skipper Éanna McCarthy, Ireland managed to erase an early 10-point deficit to lead 21-17 late on, but Shearer drove over to have the final say.