Ireland Women Continue Preparations For Australia Clash

Scott Bemand’s side are in camp in Dublin this week, working with new coaches Alex Codling (forwards), Hugh Hogan (defence), and Gareth Steenson (kicking), and returning scrum coach Denis Fogarty and World Rugby coach intern Maz Reilly, ahead of the game.

The clash with the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium marks the start of a busy international window for the Ireland Women, who will then make their WXV1 debut, playing New Zealand, tournament hosts Canada, and the USA between September 29 and October 11.

Check out photos from today’s pitch session at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown: