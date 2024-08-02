Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Launch

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship returns to a stadium and TV screen near you next week. The action kicks off on Saturday, August 10th with Munster against Ulster at Virgin Media Park (2.30pm) while defending champions Leinster host Connacht at Energia Park (4.45pm).

The tournaments was officially launched at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week with Méabh Deely (Connacht), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Enya Breen (Munster) and Fiona Tuite (Ulster) joined by IRFU Incoming President, Declan Madden and Consumer Director of Vodafone Ireland, Chris Stagg.

Tickets for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series are available through the provinces, on the following links, Connacht Rugby, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby.

The IRFU is delighted to confirm TG4 will once again broadcast the tournament with Ulster matches to be screened by BBC NI.