Ireland U20s Training Ahead Of Six Nations Opener

The Ireland U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, have been finalising their preparations for the start of the U20 Six Nations at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week.

Richie Murphy‘s side open their 2023 Championship against Wales at Colwyn Bay on Friday night (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media Two).

The squad have been based at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin before flying to Wales on Thursday. Check out the best action images from this week’s training below.