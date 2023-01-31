Ireland Squad Training In Portugal

The Ireland squad are ramping up their preparations for Saturday’s opening Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium. (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Andy Farrell’s side are in Portugal in advance of the 2023 Championship, getting through a huge body of work at their Quinta do Lago training base, before flying to Cardiff on Thursday for the Round 1 showdown with Wales.

Check out the best training shots from Tuesday morning’s squad session at The Campus below.