Combined Provinces Kick Off Celtic Challenge With Narrow Cardiff Win

The Combined Provinces kicked off their Celtic Challenge campaign with a one point win over the WRU Development XV in Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday morning.

First half tries from Ailsa Hughes, Emma Hooban and a brace from Ella Roberts gave the Irish side a 22-7 lead at half-time. The Welsh side produced a spirited 2nd half comeback and at 19-22 Ireland needed an Aoife Dalton score to extend their lead.

It was just enough as the hosts fought back but the Combined Provinces held on for a 26-27 point win to open their Celtic Challenge account.

Next up are The Thistles on Saturday, February 4th in Kingspan Stadium – tickets are on sale here from Ulster Rugby.

Check out the best of the action courtesy of the WRU.