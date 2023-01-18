Ireland U20s Squad Announcement And Media Day

With just over two weeks to go until the U20 Six Nations kicks off, Head Coach Richie Murphy today announced his 32-player Ireland squad, sponsored by PwC, for the 2023 Championship.

Murphy revealed his selection and announced the appointment of Leinster and UCD hooker Gus McCarthy as the Ireland U20s captain at Wednesday morning’s Squad Announcement and Media Day at PwC HQ in Dublin.

The Ireland Head Coach was in attendance at PwC HQ alongside McCarthy, Ruadhan Quinn, Fiachna Barrett and James McNabney, while PwC Managing Partner, Feargal O’Rourke, and IRFU President, John Robinson, congratulated those selected and wished the team well ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Ireland U20s kick off the Six Nations against Wales on Friday, 3 February at Colwyn Bay (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media).

Check out the best images from the Media Day below.