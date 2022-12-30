Jump to main content

Ireland
Ireland U20s Continue Championship Warm Up With Victory Over Munster Development Side

30th December 2022 17:44

The Ireland U20s stepped up preparations for the forthcoming U20 Six Nations Championship with one of their annual festive clashes against a Munster Development side.

Three players named in the Munster Development XV recently lined out for Ireland U20s in a high scoring friendly against Italy before Christmas – Danny Sheahan, Ihechi Oji and Brian Gleeson.

Ireland will complete their series of preparations matches against a Leinster Development side next week. Take a look at some of the action as Ireland ran our 26-40 winners in Musgrave Park.

 