Ireland U20s Continue Championship Warm Up With Victory Over Munster Development Side

The Ireland U20s stepped up preparations for the forthcoming U20 Six Nations Championship with one of their annual festive clashes against a Munster Development side.

Three players named in the Munster Development XV recently lined out for Ireland U20s in a high scoring friendly against Italy before Christmas – Danny Sheahan, Ihechi Oji and Brian Gleeson.

Ireland will complete their series of preparations matches against a Leinster Development side next week. Take a look at some of the action as Ireland ran our 26-40 winners in Musgrave Park.