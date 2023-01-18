Murphy Names Ireland U20 Squad For Six Nations

Head Coach Richie Murphy has today named a 32-man Ireland squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming 2023 U20 Six Nations , including seven players who were involved in last year’s Championship and U20 Summer Series.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media).

Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O’Tighearnaigh, as well as Ulster back row James McNabney, were part of last season’s Grand Slam-winning squad, while a further four players – Sam Prendergast, Charlie Irvine, Harry West and George Hadden – are named in the 2023 Championship squad having featured during the U20 Summer Series in Italy last June.

The Ireland squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while Challenge Matches against Italy, Munster Development and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations away in Wales, before hosting France in Round 2 at Musgrave Park on Friday, 10 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ 2).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 24 February in Treviso (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2), before concluding the Championship away to Scotland on Friday, 10 March (Kick-off 7.15pm, RTÉ 2) and at home to England in Cork on Sunday, 19 March (Kick-off 5pm, Virgin Media).

Speaking at today’s squad announcement and media day at PwC HQ in Dublin, Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the 2023 Championship, with Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout) and Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) continuing in their roles and Aaron Dundon joining the team as Scrum and Contact Coach.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, commented: “At PwC, we are excited for the start of the 2023 Six Nations Championship as we enter our eighteenth year as sponsors of the Ireland U20 squad. As defending Grand Slam Champions we have no doubt that the team will rise to the occasion for the 2023 campaign. The dedication and team-work that the U20s show is always exceptional and mirrors our own values at PwC.

“Wishing the team the very best of luck in the upcoming Championship. #FutureIsGreen.”

IRFU President, John Robinson, added: “The onset of a Championship is always a hugely exciting time and the U20s programme is a very important part of Irish Rugby, with previous squads enjoying tremendous success over the years.

“The players have all worked incredibly hard, supported by coaches, parents, schools and clubs to attain this level and they are now about to represent their country in this very prestigious and world class tournament. I wish them every success in the forthcoming games and know that they will show Irish Rugby at its best.

“To PwC, I thank you again for your ongoing support as sponsors of the Ireland U20s. I know that this will be your eighteenth year of this sponsorship which is greatly appreciated and has been a major factor in the development of these squads to be able to compete and be successful at this very high level of competition.”

Tickets for Ireland’s home matches at Musgrave Park are available to purchase now via Ticketmaster.ie.

Ireland U20s Squad:

Forwards (17):

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Backs (15):

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster)

Ireland U20 Fixtures: