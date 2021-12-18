Ireland U20s Slip To Narrow Defeat To Italy In UCD

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, slipped to a narrow 15-8 defeat to Italy in a fiercely competitive challenge match at the UCD Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Richie Murphy‘s side assembled for a four-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week and stepped up their preparations for the 2022 Six Nations with a valuable work-out against the Italians this afternoon.

The visitors started strongly and two first-half tries put them in the driving seat, despite Tony Butler‘s first-half penalty. Murphy’s Ireland responded in bright fashion after the break, bringing it back to a one-score game through Aitzol King‘s second-half try.

Both sides exchanged blows throughout a physical second period in UCD, but it was Italy who emerged victorious as out-half Nicolo Teneggi slotted over a late penalty to secure the win.

The Ireland squad reconvene for camp on 27th December, before facing Munster Development at Musgrave Park on 30th December.

Murphy’s young charges open their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday, 4th February in Cork.