Ireland U20s Continue Six Nations Prep Against Leinster Development

Richie Murphy ‘s Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, were denied a comeback victory in Friday’s Challenge Match against Leinster Development, but overall it was another hugely valuable runout for the squad ahead of the U20 Six Nations .

Donal Conroy‘s late try secured a 24-21 victory for Leinster at the end of a fiercely contested game at Energia Park this afternoon – read the full Match Report here.

Ireland now turn their attention to the opening round of the Championship as Wales visit Musgrave Park on Friday, 4th February. Check out the best action shots from today’s contest in Dublin.