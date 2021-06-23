Ireland Get To Work Ahead Of Vodafone Summer Series
Andy Farrell‘s Ireland squad were back at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Wednesday as preparations begin in earnest for next month’s Vodafone Summer Series.
The squad assembled at their Carton House base on Tuesday and were straight to work on the training paddock as they build towards the July Tests against Japan (Saturday 3 July) and USA (Saturday 10 July) at Aviva Stadium.
Take a look through some of the best action shots from Wednesday’s squad session at the IRFU HPC.