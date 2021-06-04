Ireland U20s Build Towards Six Nations With Munster ‘A’ Hit-Out

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, continued their preparations for this summer’s U20 Six Nations with another intense work-out against Munster ‘A’, who emerged 35-19 winners from Friday’s challenge match at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Richie Murphy‘s side, who drew 14-14 with Leinster ‘A’ last week, were tested during a physical and competitive outing on the Sport Ireland Campus, as the countdown to the 2021 Championship opener against Scotland on 19 June continues.

A strong Munster ‘A’ outfit, who had former Ireland U20 stars Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery and Thomas Ahern in their ranks, scored five tries to run out 16-point winners, but it was another hugely beneficial exercise for Murphy’s extended squad.

Jack Kelleher and Chay Mullins scored first-half tries for Ireland at the IRFU HPC, with Donnacha Byrne crossing in the second period.

Having handed game time to 32 players against Leinster ‘A’ last week, Head Coach Murphy, along with Assistant Coaches Denis Leamy and Colm Tucker, used 26 players throughout the 80 minutes against Munster ‘A’ ahead of next week’s Six Nations Squad Announcement.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from the IRFU HPC below.