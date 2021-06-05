Ireland Sevens And Great Britain Go Head-To-Head At IRFU HPC

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads continued their return to international action on Saturday, as the first day of the HPC International 7s tournament kicked off in Dublin.

The two-day tournament, which is being played at the IRFU High Performance Centre, sees Ireland and Great Britain go head-to-head in a series of games, with Saturday’s Day 1 action producing no shortage of drama. You can watch how it all unfolded here.

Check out the best action shots below.