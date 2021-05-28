Ireland U20s And Leinster ‘A’ Share Spoils At Energia Park

The Ireland U20s, sponsored by PwC, enjoyed a valuable 80-minute workout against Leinster ‘A’ at Energia Park on Friday afternoon, as the countdown to the rescheduled U20 Six Nations steps up a gear.

Ireland, led by captain Joe McCarthy, staged an impressive second-half comeback to draw 14-14 with Noel McNamara‘s side, as they ramped up their preparations for the 2021 Championship opener against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday, 19 June.

After a number of training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, Head Coach Richie Murphy was afforded the first opportunity to test his extended squad in a match situation, and there were certainly plenty of positives to take from Friday’s run-out.

Murphy, and his Assistant Coaches Denis Leamy and Colm Tucker, used 32 players across the 80 minutes, maximising the playing opportunities for all of the extended squad following this week’s five-day camp in Dublin. Munster duo Mark Donnelly and Alex Kendellen scored Ireland’s second-half tries, with Conor Rankin of Ulster converting both scores.

Ireland will re-assemble on Monday for another week-long camp, before facing Munster ‘A’ at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Friday, 4 June.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Energia Park below.