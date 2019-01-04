Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
6 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland U-20 Men Score Five Tries In Opening World Championship Win
The Ireland Under-20 Men's team (sponsored by PwC) got the better of Georgia, prevailing on a 35-21 scoreline thanks to…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players