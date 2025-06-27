Lions Complete Training Week In Perth With Captain’s Run

The British & Irish Lions wrapped up their training preparations for their first match on Australian soil with the Captain’s Run session at Optus Stadium earlier today.

A crowd in the region of 45,000 is expected at the Perth venue for Saturday’s meeting of the Western Force and Andy Farrell’s Lions, who will be captained for the first time by Leinster and Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan.

Mack Hansen, who is set to start on the right wing tomorrow, sat out the Captain’s Run as his training load is being managed. Last Friday’s cameo performance against Argentina marked his first match minutes in ten weeks, following an ankle injury.

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Force, Lions assistant coach John Fogarty said: “(Last week) there were a few bits around our kick-chase and on the back of our kick-chase, the scraps on the ground, little things around mentality.

“I think sometimes you come into a game, it’s a big occasion, it’s the first time, and you’re thinking – you’re in your head a little bit, not playing the game on instinct.

“That’s why this week has been so important, getting a bit more cohesive, and a bit more in sync, so when we come to game day we can work on instincts and stuff like scraps on the ground and kick-chase, and all these things become a bit more natural to us.”