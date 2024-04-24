Ireland Training Gallery – Scotland Week

Ireland face Scotland in the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship on Saturday afternoon at Kingspan Stadium. Preparations continued yesterday at the IRFU High Performance Centre as the squad were put through their paces.

Speaking yesterday about Ireland’s loss to England, Head Coach Scott Bemand said, “There’s investment going in, there’s focus being put on it. We said after the game last weekend, that arena and that atmosphere is something that our players have to learn. Now we’ve got that under our belt and come through, and we’re not derailed. We’ve reviewed it, we’ve parked it, we go forward.

“We like to think we can keep trying to bridge the gap. It’s great to see the teams outside England and France going hell for leather at each other and competing hard. We can retain some of that confidence and momentum from against Wales, who are probably in that pool of teams that are fighting it out. We know we can produce a performance like that against Scotland again.”