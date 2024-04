One last run out ahead of the final round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as Ireland face Scotland at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday afternoon (k.o. 2.30pm).

In team news there are three changes to the starting XV with Sam Monaghan back in the second row while Enya Breen comes in at centre and Méabh Deely gets her first start of the Championship at fullback. There’s one uncapped player on the bench – Leinster’s Katie Heffernan.