Energia AIL Finals Launch

Sunday will mark an historic day for club rugby in Ireland with the first ever Energia All-Ireland League Finals double header featuring the top 4 teams in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions.

UL Bohemian and Railway Union will kick off the day in the first Women’s final to be played at Aviva Stadium. That match kicks off 1:45 while the men’s final featuring Terenure and Cork Constitution follows at 4pm. Both games are live on TG4 and tickets are on sale now for the day.

All four clubs were represented at the media launch in Aviva Stadium with Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) and Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) joined by Niall Rynne, IRFU Management Committee Chair and Lorna Danaher, Sponsorship Manager Energia Group.

Tickets for the final at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday – the first ever #EnergiaAIL Men's and Women's finals double header – are on sale now from Ticketmaster.