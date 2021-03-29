Ireland Step Up Preparations For Women’s Six Nations

With just 13 days to go until the Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales, the Ireland squad stepped up their preparations for the 2021 Championship with another intense two-day camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend.

Adam Griggs‘ side have been building towards their campaign opener at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday 10th April and after getting through a huge body of work in recent months, are now fine-tuning their preparations for their return to Test action.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Sunday’s squad session at the Sport Ireland Campus below.