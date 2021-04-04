Ireland Tune Up Towards Women’s Six Nations Opener

The Ireland squad added the finishing touches to their preparations for next Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales at the IRFU High Performance Centre today.

The 2021 Championship kicked off over the weekend, as France and England recorded Round 1 victories, with Adam Griggs‘ Ireland not in action until Saturday 10th April as they go head-to-head with Wales at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 5pm).

Ireland came together for their final weekend training camp at the Sport Ireland Campus as they build towards their much-anticipated campaign.

Check out the best action shots from Sunday’s session below.