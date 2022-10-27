Ireland Squad Prep For Bank Of Ireland Nations Series

The Ireland squad stepped up preparations for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series on Thursday as they hit the pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Andy Farrell‘s squad assembled in Dublin on Monday evening to build towards the November Tests against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Aviva Stadium. With just over a week to go until the opener against the Springboks, Ireland were hard at work at their training base this morning.

Check out the best action shots below.