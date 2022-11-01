Ireland Squad Training For All Blacks & Springboks Showdown

The extended Ireland squad hit the training pitch for their first session of match week this morning, as preparations continue for a big weekend.

On Friday, the Ireland ‘A’ side face the All Blacks XV at The RDS (Kick-off 7.45pm), before Andy Farrell‘s Ireland face the world champions, South Africa, in the opening game of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Check out the best training photos from Tuesday’s session at the IRFU High Performance Centre.