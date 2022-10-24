Ballincollig And UL Bohs Clash In Rain-Hit Munster Derby

A deluge of rain failed to spoil a gripping Munster derby between Ballincollig and UL Bohemians in the latest round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

In-form full-back Heather Kennedy touched down for ‘Collig, but Bohs tallied up three tries, including a sniping effort in under the posts from young scrum half Muirne Wall.

The league resumes on Saturday week (November 5) when Niamh Briggs’ UL Bohs host Suttonians, while Ballincollig have a trip to the capital to face unbeaten Blackrock College.