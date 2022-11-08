Ireland Squad Get Back Down To Business Ahead Of Fiji

The Ireland squad were back on the training pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday morning as attention turns to Saturday’s second Bank of Ireland Nations Series outing against Fiji at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 1pm, live on Virgin Media and Amazon Prime).

Andy Farrell‘s side kick-started their Autumn campaign with a memorable 19-16 win over South Africa and will now face another stiff challenge when Fiji visit Dublin for the first time since 2017 this weekend.

Check out the best action shots from this morning’s session below.