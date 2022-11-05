Jump to main content

Ireland Beat Springboks As Murray Hits 100

5th November 2022 22:47

By Editor

The Aviva Stadium was rocking as Ireland, the number 1 team in the World, beat World Champions South Africa in an epic test match to kick off the Bank of Ireland Nations Series.

Ireland scored two tries through Mack Hansen and Player of the Match Josh van der Flier, while Johnny Sexton added three penalties, the last one proving crucial as Ireland held off the Springboks to win by 19-16. There was also a debut for Jimmy O’Brien who came on for Stuart McCloskey.