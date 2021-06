The HPC International 7s tournament, featuring the Ireland National Sevens squads and Great Britain, kicked off at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Saturday morning.

Ireland Women (1) 24-7 Great Britain Women (1)

Ireland Men (1) 19-14 Great Britain Men (1)

Ireland Women (1) 43-5 Ireland Women (2)

Ireland Men (1) 29-0 Great Britain Men (2)

Ireland Men (2) 0-15 Great Britain Men (1)

Ireland Men (1) 14-17 Great Britain Men (1)

Ireland Women (1) 24-26 Great Britain Women