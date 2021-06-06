The Best Action Shots From Day 2 Of The HPC International 7s

The inaugural HPC International 7s tournament concluded under sunny blue skies on Sunday, as the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads faced their counterparts from Great Britain in another series of matches on Day 2.

Aiden McNulty‘s Ireland Women rounded off a really positive weekend with two further wins over Team GB, while Ireland Men – who are building towards the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco – benefited from another four hit-outs against the visitors.

You can catch up on the match highlights here, and below take a look through the best action shots.